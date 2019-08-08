Samsung to integrate Discord chat platform into Game Launcher

Samsung Electronics President and CEO Dong Jin Koh speaks during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn August 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 8 — At yesterday's Samsung Unpacked event, the company announced that the popular gaming chat platform will be integrated into their smartphones’ native Game Launcher app.

The announcement of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ flagships were not the only big reveals made by Samsung at the Unpacked event on August 7: the company also revealed that Discord, a popular chat app for gamers, will be built right into Game Launcher.

This integration will allow users to talk with their online communities while gaming on their phones.

Though neither of the Note 10 series devices specifically targeted gamers, their flagship hardware makes both models serious competitors with gaming-specific phones like the Asus ROG, Razer Phone 2, or Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

With over 14 million daily users, integrating this platform with Samsung devices is expected to draw mobile gamers to the brand. — AFP-Relaxnews