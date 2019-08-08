Google makes comparing pictures easier with Image Search update

Google has updated the interface for searching Images. — Google/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 8 — Google has announced an update to its Search function for Images that places a selected image on a stationary side panel so that users can reference it while scrolling through the rest of their results.

On Tuesday, Google launched a new interface for the Images search engine which allows users to compare pictures side by side.

When looking for an idea or product via the search engine, tapping on a results thumbnail will prompt the picture to appear on a side panel. This allows users to continue scrolling through their results and compare them to the stationary image on the side.

You can press on other images to place them on the side panel; by just tapping the back button, you’ll be brought back to the previous image selected.

The panels also now offer users more information about the product that they selected like brand, star rating, price, and availability.

Both interface updates were designed to help users find exactly what they’re looking for and to help retailers and publishers bring more clients to their pages. — AFP-Relaxnews