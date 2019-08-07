Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs Apple's Watch Series 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

NEW YORK, Aug 7 — Just six months after releasing the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung on Monday revealed a second version of the smart device just two days before the Samsung Unpacked event in New York.

Though Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not the flagship of the company's smart watch portfolio, the device has enough tech to compete with Apple's latest and most advanced Apple Watch.

Physical specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Samsung's latest smart watch is available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The Super AMOLED Always On display is circular in design and is set inside a touch-sensitive bezel.

Apple Watch Series 4: Like previous generations, the face of the Apple Watch Series 4 is a square with rounded edges. Though the bezel is not touch-sensitive, the Digital Crown does feature haptic feedback. The screen is an LTPO OLED Retina display.

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: In addition to Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi, some models will also be available with LTE connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 4: Similarly to its Samsung counterpart, the newest Apple Watch features Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-FI connectivity, as well cellular connectivity (on select models). Apple Watch Series 4 — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: In terms of sensors, the Samsung model has a heart-rate monitor, ECG sensor (though it's not currently in use), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

Apple Watch Series 4: Though the Apple version has all the same sensors, the onboard ECG sensor has been approved by the FDA.

Memory

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: The standard models come with 768MB of RAM plus 4GB of storage whereas the LTE model will be available with 1.5MB of RAM plus 4GB of storage.

Apple Watch Series 4: Both versions of the Apple Watch have at least 768MB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: The smaller smartwatch is powered by a 247mAH battery while the larger iteration is equipped with a 340mAh battery. Reviewers have unofficially stated that when testing the model, both have lasted a full day.

Apple Watch Series 4: Apple does not disclose how powerful the battery of the Series 4 Watch is, but it is stated that it has an 18-hour battery life.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: The 40mm model starts at US$280 (RM1,171) while the 44mm version starts at US$300.

Apple Watch Series 4: The 40mm model starts at US$399 while the 44mm version starts at US$429.

Based on the specs, apart from the battery life and FDA-approved ECG sensor, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 has all the same major features as its Apple counterpart for over US$100 less.

The Samsung Watch Active 2 will be available for purchase on September 27 and, considering that the Apple Watch Series 4 was unveiled around the same time last year, we can expect to see an updated version sooner rather than later. — AFP-Relaxnews