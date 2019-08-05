New video game releases: ‘Metal Wolf Chaos XD’, ‘Damsel’ and more

Business and supernatural evil combine in vampire-slaying action game ‘Damsel’. — Screwtape Studios/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 5 — Future civilisations meet after centuries apart in strategy game Age of Wonders: Planetfall, the 47th President of the United States climbs into a battle robot in Metal Wolf Chaos XD, sweet ghost Iona encircles curious planets in Gravity Ghost, while Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure channels Lovecraft, Transylvania and classic point and click adventuring, and Damsel sets up an action-based campaign against literal corporate vampires.

Metal Wolf Chaos XD

From August 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC

Defend the country as President Michael Wilson, encased within a mechanised suit of armour, and defeat a rebellion led by the Vice President by taking the battle to iconic US locations such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Grand Canyon, and White House steps. Originally released in 2004 as a Japanese Xbox exclusive from the studio behind the Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro games, and remastered via Singapore’s General Arcade.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC from August 6

Rebuild a grand galactic empire as the leader of one of six human or alien factions, exploring ruins, engaging with other civilisations using military or diplomatic tactics, and create a technological utopia in single player or do battle with friends in multiplayer.

Gravity Ghost: Deluxe Edition

For PlayStation 4 from August 6 through PSN North America

Fly through the cosmos as a little ghost girl, swooping past each planet, collecting stars, meeting strange animals, and discovering why she died in the first place. Already well received as a 2015 PC release (95 per cent positive Steam user review rating), this PS4 edition launches with a new constellation, three bonus tracks from its OST, and a new unlockable player character.

Damsel (console edition)

For Nintendo Switch and Xbox One from August 7 (on Mac, PC and Linux since October 2018)

Stealth and action combine in this 2D platformer as energetic lead character Damsel takes down an evil vampire corporation that has been spiking its drinks with illegal ingredients. Cleverly designed stages, varied missions, hostages to rescue, plenty of collectibles and a challenging difficulty level helped make this a winner as an earlier PC, Mac and Linux release with a 100 per cent positive Steam user review rating. A console debut for Brisbane, Australian team Screwtape.

Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure

For Windows PC, Mac and Linux from August 7

When red-shirted librarian Buzz Kerwan accidentally finds a book of evil power, he is thrust into a comedic cosmic horror adventure alongside his talking cat and a detective already on the case. Classic 2D animation, painterly style backgrounds, thousands of lines of voiced dialogue and even a hint system for when you get stuck. Romanian games and animation studio Stuck In Attic even turned to local architecture for Transylvanian influence. — AFP-Relaxnews