Samsung teases a new processor for the Galaxy Note 10 (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― In the past few flagship releases, the Galaxy Note typically uses the same processor that’s running on the current Galaxy S series. For the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, Samsung will be featuring a newer processor which should provide better performance than the Galaxy S10.

Samsung’s very own Exynos has just released a teaser of a new processor that will be launched on the same day as the Galaxy Note 10.

The teaser video carries the caption “Power evolved” with the hashtag #NextGenPower. Although it isn’t mentioned, this is likely to be their new Exynos 9825 chip that’s based on a more efficient 7nm process. As a comparison, the current Exynos 9820 chip is manufactured based on an 8nm process.

Recently a Geekbench result for a Galaxy Note 10 with the new Exynos chip was spotted with a score of 4495 for single-core and 10223 for multi-core. As a comparison, the current Galaxy S10+ does around 4298 for single-core and 9776 multi-core.

Since Malaysia usually gets the Exynos variant for Samsung flagship devices, you can expect the Exynos 9825 chip to power our version of the Galaxy Note10. It was previously speculated that the US market may get a newer Snapdragon 855+ processor but reputable leakster @evleaks has mentioned that the US variant of the Note 10 will still continue to use the same 7nm Snapdragon 855 processor across the board.

The Galaxy Note 10 is launching on August 7 and you can catch the live stream at 4am on August 8 (Malaysian Time). Since Malaysia is a key market, you can probably pre-order a unit as early as next week. This year, there will be a Galaxy Note 10 as well as a larger Galaxy Note 10+. You can find out what to expect from the two devices here. ― SoyaCincau