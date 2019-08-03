Report: 2020 Apple Macbooks to launch with 5G connectivity

The MacBook successor could have 5G cellular connectivity. ― Picture by Timothy A. Clary via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 3 ― This week 9To5Mac spotted a report published by Digitimes claiming that Apple's first MacBooks with cellular connectivity are slated to hit the market during the second half of next year.

According to Taiwanese media site Digitimes, Apple is planning to launch 5G-compatible MacBooks sometime during the second half of 2020.

If this claim is true, these will be the first MacBook laptops launched by the company with cellular connectivity and will gain the feature via an integrated ceramic antenna component. Allegedly, using ceramic parts will double 5G speed compared with their metal counterparts.

Apple is expected to soon launch its 2020 iPhone lineup with 5G connectivity; just last week, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated via MacRumors that all three upcoming 2020 models will don 5G connectivity.

According to Digitimes, the 5G-compatible MacBook line will be available for purchase next year. Thus far, exactly which laptop segment will get the connectivity is unknown.

In the meantime, this year Apple is expected to launch a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a price tag falling in at about US$3,000 (RM12,500). ― AFP-Relaxnews