Xiaomi Mi A3 Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

The Mi A3 will be available in Malaysia starting August 3, 2019. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Mi A3 has officially arrived in Malaysia and this is Xiaomi’s latest pure Android smartphone that’s running on Android One. Compared to its predecessor, the Mi A3 is significantly more affordable and it’s priced under RM1,000 for the 128GB storage model.

Pricing and availability

The Mi A3 will be available in Malaysia starting 3rd August 2019 and it is officially priced as follows:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage – RM899

4GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM999

If you’re interested, it will be sold via authorised Mi Stores nationwide as well as their official online store on Lazada and Shopee. The device is available in three colour options – Kind of Grey, Not Just Blue and More than White.

Mi A3 specs

The Mi A3 comes with a 6.088″ HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM. If the onboard UFS 2.1 storage isn’t enough, the device supports microSD card expansion via a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

In the imaging department, the Mi A3 features a 32MP selfie camera while the rear gets a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP depth camera. Powering the device is a 4,030mAh battery that supports USB-C charging. It can support 18W fast charging but the box only contains a standard 10W charging brick. The Mi A3 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared blaster. — SoyaCincau