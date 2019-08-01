Samsung unveils latest iPad Pro opponent: The Galaxy Tab S6

The tablet weighs under a pound and is powered by a Qualcomm 855 processor. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6, the company's latest version of its iPad Pro competitor.

On Tuesday, Samsung published a video teasing the reveal dates of the next-gen Galaxy Tab and Watch Active: July 31 and August 5, respectively. Now, just as promised, the company on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Tab 6S, a 10.5-inch tablet designed to be used equally for entertainment and productivity.

Like the Apple iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro, this top-tier model is designed to be lightweight and high performing. The tablet weighs under a pound and is powered by a Qualcomm 855 processor, which gives owners speedy gaming and streaming experiences, and facilitates the ability to create. The S Pen — which comes with the tablet — has been updated to support wireless charging and gesture controls.

The tablet will be available in two configurations starting on September 6: the starting model with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage is priced at US$649 (RM2,674), and the upper-tier model offers 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage for US$729. — AFP-Relaxnews