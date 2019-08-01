Pinterest introduces personal shopping hubs, scrollable brand catalogs

Pinterest is pushing the platform as a social media designed not only to give you inspiration but also to help you shop. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Pinterest has expanded its shopping tools to include a “Picked for You” hub at the top of users’ home feeds as well as the ability to browse brand-specific product catalogs.

This year, Pinterest has been pushing the platform as a social media designed not only to give you inspiration but also to help you shop; personalised shopping recommendations, a shopping search, and Product Pins which feature current information about an item’s pricing and stock information have been launched over the past few months, and this week the company announced two new features that will help users discover inspiring posts with “that picked-just-for-you feeling.”

On Tuesday, Pinterest began rolling out personalized shopping hubs that appear at the top of users’ home feeds. These collections are specially curated by Pinterest based on “your style, your body, and your budget.”

The shopping section has also been updated with the addition of a new button placed below a pin that lets users search for more products from that particular brand. Not only does it help users explore a company that they are inspired by, but it’s also another way for retailers to bring their products to their Pinterest audience.

Both tools began rolling out on Tuesday. — AFP-Relaxnews