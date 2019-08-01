Network complaints in Malaysia soar 161pc in H1 2019

The bulk of the complaints are for network issues such as service disruption, service downtime, poor 4G/LTE coverage and no coverage for high-speed broadband. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — During the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM), it was revealed that consumers have reported 161 per cent more complaints in the first six months of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. Between January to June this year, CFM has received 4,635 complaints versus 1,770 complaints received in the same period last year.

Out of the total complaints received, 97 per cent were resolved within 15 business days as of 5th July 2019 in accordance to the General Consumer Code of Practice for the Communications and Multimedia Industry Malaysia (GCC).

The bulk of the complaints are for network issues such as service disruption, service downtime, poor 4G/LTE coverage and no coverage for high-speed broadband.

This is followed by billing and charging, service delivery, mobile number portability (MNP), SMS service, unfair practice, misrepresentation of service, pricing and dispute terms and conditions.

CFM has also taken notice at Direct Carrier Billing complaints which allow mobile users to purchase apps and digital services on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store using their prepaid credit or postpaid bill. The consumer forum is advising consumers to take the following precautions: