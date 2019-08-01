LG updates 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display endorsed by Apple

On Apple’s website, the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display is available as of now for US$1,299.95 (RM5,353). — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — LG has released the latest version of the 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display designed specifically for Apple products including, for the first time, the iPad Pro.

While the previous generation of LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display was endorsed by Apple as the best monitor to use with MacBook laptops, the fact that it would only work over Thunderbolt limited the products with which it was compatible. Yesterday, the company announced an updated version that now supports USB-C connectivity, making the monitor essentially the only one on the market that works with iPad Pros.

Despite USB-C becoming one of the most widely used forms of connectivity, finding a 5K monitor that supports it is a challenge; however, even though the iPad Pro is compatible with the new model, the resolution at which video, audio, and data will be displayed on the screen has not been explicitly noted. On the other hand, the included Thunderbolt cable supports MacBook Pro or MacBook Air 5K content.

Apart from this new integration, the monitor is identical to the previous generation: built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone as well as a power delivery up to 94W.

