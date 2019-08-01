Apple launches interactive, art-based in-store AR experiences

Nick Cave's ‘Soundsuits’ finds a new home on top of a building on the [AR]T Walk. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Apple is creating a series of augmented-reality experiences for all Apple Stores that feature work from world-renowned contemporary artists.

Apple this week opened registration for a collection of free, AR-powered “Today at Apple” in-store sessions that introduce visitors to both augmented reality technology as well as works of seven internationally known contemporary artists.

Each artist — including Nathalie Djurberg, Pipilotti Rist, and Nick Cave — was hand selected by the New Museum in New York and then invited by Apple to participate in the project: AR[T]. Their augmented reality creations were used by Apple to teach visitors “the basics of creating AR using Swift Playgrounds and an AR art installation viewable in every Apple Store worldwide.”

Of the three sessions, one is an interactive walk that uses AR to place works by these artists in notable public spaces within famed cities like London, San Francisco, and Manhattan.

The other two sessions are offered at Apple Stores worldwide and provide attendees with an opportunity to build art-based AR content themselves.

According to the New Museum’s Toby Devan Lewis director Lisa Philips, “Augmented reality is a medium ripe for dynamic and visual storytelling that can extend an artist’s practice beyond the studio or the gallery and into the urban fabric.”

Registration for all three types of sessions are available today free of charge. The first ones kick off on August 10. — AFP-Relaxnews