Highly anticipated ‘The Outer Worlds’ set for Nintendo Switch

‘The Outer Worlds’ is due October 25, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Switch version at a later date. — Obsidian Ent/Private Division/AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 31 ― One of the year’s most anticipated video games, The Outer Worlds, is headed to Nintendo Switch as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with its developer Obsidian Entertainment announcing a partnership with console conversion specialist Virtuos.

Announced to an enthusiastic response thanks to its developer’s legacy and appealing scope, sci-fi adventure The Outer Worlds will be landing on Nintendo Switch.

Already set for an October 2019 launch across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, The Outer Worlds will also be released on Nintendo’s portable system at a later date.

The announcement was accompanied by a video from lead studio Obsidian Entertainment, whose previous hits have included Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Pillars of Eternity.

Senior producer Matthew Singh explained more about The Outer Worlds, a single-player game set in the furthest reaches of the galaxy, with a focus on exploration, in which the player character must find out how to revive the rest of the inhabitants of their colony spaceship.

Choice and consequence decisions, both conversational and actions-based, are built into the game’s design.

Singh also described how players would be able to recruit two other characters to accompany them on ventures and how the game responds to events that the player is involved with.

In the strange fiction of The Outer Worlds, even repeat exposure to serious injuries could have some intriguing consequences.

Previous Switch credits for Virtuos, a group headquartered in Singapore, include remasters of Dark Souls, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, and L.A. Noire, as well as original toys-to-life game Starlink: Battle for Atlas. — AFP-Relaxnews