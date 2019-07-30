Get the Xiaomi Mi 9T for only RM1,099

You can get the Xiaomi Mi 9T with 64GB storage at only RM1,099. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Xiaomi Mi 9T is one of the best value buy smartphones if you have a budget of less than RM1,200. If you’re looking for a better deal, the device with 64GB storage can be yours for only RM1,099, which is RM100 off from its original retail price.

In conjunction with the Pay Day carnival, Lazada is offering another “Chup Dulu” promo where you can book a unit by placing a non-refundable RM109.90 deposit today and pay the balance tomorrow. According to the Lazada listing, the device will be shipped out within two days after the final payment is made.

Do note that this is RM1,099 promo is only applicable to the Lazada app. If you access the listing by web browser, you will see the original price of RM1,199 for the 64GB model. The promo price is only applicable to the Mi 9T in Black and Blue colour options only.

The Mi 9T features a 6.39” Full HD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 730 processor. The device stands out for having a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, while the rear gets a triple-camera array featuring a 48MP f/1.75 main shooter, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera.

Powering the device is a large 4,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. ― SoyaCincau