Five big games for August: ‘Madden NFL 20,’ ‘Pokémon Masters,’ more

'Pokemon Masters' pairs each Trainer character with their favourite Pokemon. ― Picture courtesy of The Pokémon Company

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 — August 2019 brings with it Madden NFL 20 at the start of the month, with the rest of the month’s biggest splashes spread over its last two weeks: Fantasy adventure Oninaki, the ambitious Ancestors, Pokémon Masters on mobile, and horror anthology debut The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

Madden NFL 20

August 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

New team rosters, revised player statistics and a visual upgrade arrive along with the introduction of Face of the Franchise mode which — like The Journey mode from another Electronic Arts sports game, Fifa Soccer — puts players in the shoes of a talented youngster pursuing NFL glory.

Oninaki

From August 22 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

In the course of his duties as a Watcher, someone who helps lost souls pass from one world to the next, Kagachi encounters a mysterious, amnesiac and apparently ageless girl who is being pursued by the hateful Night Devil. A third game from the Square Enix studio behind similarly sumptuous retro-style adventures I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

From August 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC

Players control a member of a clan of apes and its descendants, learning the skills and taking the decisions necessary for the clan’s evolution into humankind over several generations. An enormously ambitious first project from new studio Panache Digital, Ancestors has been developed over the last five years under the guidance of Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets.

Pokémon Masters

August 29 on iOS, Android

Team up with two other Pokémon Trainers, whether friends or characters from the ongoing franchise, and together with their favourite Pokémon, battle trios of opponents and rise up the Pokémon Master League. Follows the success of Pokémon GO and arrives before Switch console game Pokémon Sword and Shield in November.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

From August 30 from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

The studio responsible for chilling survival drama Until Dawn returns to debut an ongoing anthology project. This first part is a ghost ship horror game, made with assistance from Shawn Ashmore (X-Men) and Pip Torrens (The Crowns, The Punisher). — AFP-Relaxnews