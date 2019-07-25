Google Home swaps out verbal command confirmation for a chime

Google upgrades the Google Home to respond to a series of commands with a simple chime. — Picture courtesy of Google via AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, July 25 — Google has announced that when you ask one of its smart home devices to turn off the lights, the device will simply chime as a confirmation notice instead of loudly saying “Ok, turning off the light.”

Lately, Google has been receiving complaints about Google Home and Nest Hub devices waking people up when someone just wants to turn off the lights. This is because when a request is made to shut off a lamp or ceiling light, the Google Assistant confirms “a bit louder than you'd like” that it is responding to the command by saying “Ok, turning off two lights.”

Today, the company announced that instead of saying this response to demands to turn off lights, the device will simply make a “chime” sound.

This change will be applied to any switches and plugs identified as lights: “For example, if your desk lamp is connected to a smart plug called 'desk lamp' then this new feature will apply; but, if the plug is just called 'desk' the Assistant will give a full response.” Dim and brightness requests will also be responded to with a chime.

This feature is in progress of rolling out to all Google smart home device owners. — AFP-Relaxnews