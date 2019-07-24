Pinterest rolls out well-being activities to help users relax

Pinterest will roll out tools to help users improve their mood. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 24 — Pinterest is rolling out a series of interactive guided activities designed to help users feeling emotionally unwell to relax.

Created in collaboration with Stanford emotional health experts, Pinterest announced Monday that it is rolling out a collection of interactive “emotional well-being activities” to the platform’s mobile applications.

The objective of these activities — which include relaxation and self-compassion exercises — is to help users improve their emotional states.

These resources will appear to users who search Pinterest using terms that suggest they are experiencing sadness, stress, or anxiety like “stress quotes,” or “work anxiety.”

After being presented with and selecting a prompt to explore these guides, users can choose between a variety of exercises including those titled “Deep breathing,” “Accept emotions,” and “Make a plan.”

If a user conducts a search with words related to self-harm, Pinterest will direct them to the National Suicide Prevention Line.

According to Pinterest, users’ interactions with these activities are “private and not connected to their account.” Information is collected from these resources, but it is stored anonymously.

This series of tools will begin to roll out to iOS and Android users in the US over the next few weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews