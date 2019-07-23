Asus’s ROG Phone II revolutionises smartphone gaming

The Asus ROG Phone II is set to go on sale next week in Taiwan and China. — Picture courtesy of Asus

JULY 23 — The highly anticipated new smartphone developed by Asus’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) department lives up to expectations. Besides its impressive technical characteristics, it can be used with accessories to transform it into an actual gaming console.

The phone’s new technical details raise the bar, especially the integration of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 12 GB of RAM. This processor is expected to be about 4 per cent faster than the current Snapdragon 855, while its Adreno 640 graphics chip should be 15 per cent faster than the previous version. Asus is also boasting the very first AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a record-breaking pixel response time of only 1ms. The 6000mAH battery permits hours of gameplay without having to recharge.

What’s more, with the addition of accessories, the phone can be turned into a portable game station. This is the case with the ROG Kunai Gamepad, which allows for real gaming commands thanks to two small controllers which attach to the smartphone, a bit like a Nintendo Switch. The TwinView Dock II offers a dual-screen gaming experience, rather like a Nintendo DS.

The phone is set to be released in Taiwan starting August 1 and will cost NT$26,990 (about US$870), while the TwinView Dock II is priced at NT$6,990 (about US$230). expected to be available starting from Autumn 2019, although its price has not yet been announced. In China the phone can be pre-ordered via jd.com with the standard 12GB RAm + 512GB version costing CNY5,999 (about US$870). Release and pricing for other markets remain to be announced but it is expected to release in more countries this autumn. — AFP Relaxnews