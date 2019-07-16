Qualcomm announces new mobile platform designed for elite 5G gaming, AI, and XR

Qualcomm has launched its latest mobile platform designed for 5G gaming. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 ― Qualcomm Technologies announced its latest mobile processor yesterday: the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a derivative of the 855 system-on-chip designed not only for the 5G cellular connectivity, but especially for 5G mobile gaming, AI, and XR experiences.

In December of 2018, American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies launched its first mobile platform designed specifically for 5G-compatible devices. Now the company has outlined specs for the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a successor of the 855 flagship processor specially designed for high-performance 5G gaming, AI, and XR experiences.

The chip's CPU performance has increased from 2.84GHz to 2.96GHz compared with the standard Snapdragon 855, and the GPU is 15 per cent faster. With both these hardware updates as well as a handful of software improvements specially optimised for elite mobile gaming, the 855 Plus has become Qualcomm's leading mobile gaming processor.

Like the previous version of the 855, the 855 Plus offers high-quality cellular performance, wide-ranging coverage, and long-lasting battery life.

This mobile platform is expected to be launched within commercial devices in the second half of this year. ― AFP