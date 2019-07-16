Asus ROG Phone 2 may be first Snapdragon 855+ powered smartphone

Asus has revealed that it will be using the latest gaming-centric processor on its upcoming ROG Phone 2. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― Shortly after Qualcomm had announced its new Snapdragon 855+ processor, Asus has revealed that it will be using the latest gaming-centric processor on its upcoming ROG Phone 2. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since the current ROG Phone runs on a speed-binned 2.96GHz Snapdragon 845 unit.

The new Snapdragon 855+ is essentially a Snapdragon 855 processor that runs at a higher clock speed for its Prime processor and GPU. This according to Qualcomm, this translates to a 15 per cent performance boost for graphics while maintaining great power efficiency.

Apart from having a powerful processor, the upcoming gaming device is expected to come with a display that has a faster 120Hz fresh rate. This is higher than the current 90Hz screen on the ROG Phone and the OnePlus 7 Pro. As usual, you can expect Asus to introduce an array of accessories ranging from adapters to docks.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is scheduled to launch on 23rd July 2019 and this could be the best gaming smartphone yet. If you don’t mind not having the latest, the current ROG Phone with a Snapdragon 855 processor is now offered with a huge discount. You look around, some retailers are offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version for RM2,499 while the top spec 512GB storage variant is going for RM2,999. ― SoyaCincau