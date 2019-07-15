Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 promo images appear, might launch with the Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 retains the same round display that has no rotating bezels.— Android Headlines pic via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The current Galaxy Watch Active is barely five months old and it appears that Samsung is releasing a new one alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Ahead of its launch, official promo images of the new smartwatch have appeared online and it retains the same round display that has no rotating bezels.

The image above was shared by Android Headlines, and it shows a black variant with what appears to be a leather-like band. The watch case remains unchanged with smooth rounded edges and it has two physical buttons on the right.

Serial leakster Evan Blass has also shared an image of the rose gold version via Twitter and it certainly looks identical with the current version that’s priced at RM799.

Obviously, within such a short timespan, the Watch Active2 is seen as an incremental update and from what was leaked recently, the new watch will be packing more health features. This includes an ECG feature as well as fall detection, similar to the Apple Watch. We don’t think Samsung will be phasing out the 1st gen Galaxy Watch Active so soon and this new smartwatch could be offered as a better-spec option as it is likely to come with a higher price tag.

The Galaxy Note 10 launch event is taking place on 7th August 2019 and we expect pre-orders to start shortly in Malaysia. For the past few flagship launches, Samsung Malaysia has been very generous with its pre-order promotions. Who knows, they might just bundle the Galaxy Watch Active2 with their high-spec Note10+. — SoyaCincau