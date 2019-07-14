This elderly man shows Pokémon GO fans how it’s done

ASUS took notice of Chen and made him the ambassador of their ASUS ZenFone series. — Picture courtesy of Asus via SoyaCincau

TAIPEI, July 14 — Chen San-yuan, a 70-something-year-old Taiwanese fan is known as the “Pokémon GO Grandpa”, and it’s a nickname that has been well earned. He’s been known to strap up to 6 smartphones on his bicycle in an efficient, if unorthodox, methodology to maximise his Pokémon GO experience.

He’s taken things up a notch, however. Earlier this year, Taiwanese tech company ASUS took notice of Chen and made him the ambassador of their ASUS ZenFone series; they also gifted the enthusiast with 22 ASUS Zenfone Max Pros for his passion/hobby.

Here, Chen is seen making the rounds in Taipei while stopping at Poke Stop locations to spin all 20+ of his smartphones. This gives him more experience points, as well as in-game items.

In a glowing endorsement of the benefits of gaming for the elderly, Chen was quoted as saying,

“There’s a lot of fun, I can connect with people, prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”

