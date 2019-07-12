Sony’s Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus now available in Malaysia

The latest Xperia 1 flagship along with its affordable Xperia 10 series are now on sale in Malaysia. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― In case you didn’t know, Sony has withdrawn its smartphone business from several markets including Malaysia. If you still fancy a Sony Xperia smartphone, it appears that the latest Xperia 1 flagship along with its affordable Xperia 10 series are now on sale in Malaysia.

Sony Xperia 1

Retailer Miyamondo, that specialises on cameras have also listed the new Xperia smartphones on their online store. The Sony Xperia 1 with 128GB of storage is currently going for RM3,899. They are also offering a free phone case and tempered glass with every purchase.

The Xperia 1 comes with a 6.5” 4K OLED display that comes with a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. It runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM which is expandable via microSD.

For the first time on a Sony Xperia, it comes with a triple 12MP camera setup. There’s a main 12MP f/1.6 shooter, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto camera and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera.

Powering the Xperia 1 is a 3,330mAh battery that supports USB-PD fast charging via USB-C. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack and no wireless charging support. The device still offers stereo audio playback and IP68 dust/water resistance. You can learn more from our announcement post.

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus

The more affordable Xperia 10 with 64GB storage is also offered as well at RM1,460 while the Xperia 10 Plus also with 64GB storage is going for RM1,660. Both units are from the same seller. The Xperia 10 is a 6.0” 21:9 Full HD+ device with a Snapdragon 630 processor and the Plus model gets a 6.5” 21:9 Full HD+ display plus a slightly better Snapdragon 636 unit.

Since there’s no official Sony Mobile presence in Malaysia, these are obviously imported sets and they are covered by the retailer’s own 1-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a cheaper deal, retailer T&L Telecom on Lazada is also offering the latest Xperia models as well but they are shipped from overseas. The Xperia 1 flagship device is going for RM3,699, while the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are offered for RM1,159 and RM1,389 respectively. ― SoyaCincau