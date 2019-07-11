Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official images revealed ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is launching very soon. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is launching in less than four weeks time and we now get a clear look thanks to leaked press images from reliable leakster Roland Quandt. The new images confirm most of the things we know so far and it also reveals a couple of interesting details of its exterior design.

As seen earlier, the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a vertically aligned triple-camera setup which looks like a Huawei P30 series. Last year, the hero colour for the Galaxy Note9 is Ocean Blue and it comes with a contrasting yellow S Pen stylus. For this year, the Galaxy Note 10 appears to come in a special gradient silver paint job that features a blue S Pen.

In front, it comes with an Infinity-O display that has a single punch-hole selfie camera that’s located in the middle. You can also expect an ultrasonic-based in-display fingerprint sensor that was introduced on the Galaxy S10 series.

Unlike the Galaxy Note9 and even the Note8, it appears that the Galaxy Note 10 only comes with a single button for power and a volume rocker on the left. It seems that the Korean smartphone maker has removed the dedicated Bixby button.

If we look at the side profile, it still comes with a slim metal frame that’s sandwiched between two curved class. However, there’s a slight kink around the section where the side buttons are located. This is different from what we’ve seen in previous flagship Samsung smartphones. The camera bump is also noticeably thicker than its predecessors.

The device shown here is the standard Galaxy Note 10 that comes with a 6.3″ display. Samsung is also expected to introduce a larger Galaxy Note 10+ that would come with a 6.7″ screen and possibly a quad-camera setup.

The Galaxy Note 10 launch event is taking place at 4am Malaysian Time on 8th August 2019. Since Malaysia is a key market for Samsung, pre-orders could start very soon. — SoyaCincau