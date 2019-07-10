Water resistant AirPods expected to be released by the end of this year

The new AirPods are rumoured to be announced by this year, despite an upgrade announced earlier. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A few months ago, Apple had introduced their 2nd gen AirPods that come with a new chip and you can have it with a wireless charging case. Before the year is out, an analyst claims that Apple will release another AirPods and it will come with water resistance.

According to a research note by Wedbush, they are expecting a 3rd gen AirPods to be launched towards the year-end just before the holiday season. They added that the new AirPods will have some design enhancements and it will be waterproof as well. All of these improvements are expected to come with an increase in pricing.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if the new AirPods is designed to be submerged under water or it’s merely splash resistant. It is also quite strange for Apple to release a new version when the existing model is barely one year. However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise since Apple had recently updated its current MacBook Air barely nine months after its introduction.

If Apple plans to release the 3rd gen AirPods this year, it could be announced alongside its upcoming iPhone around September. Currently, the 2nd gen AirPods is officially priced at RM699 and it’s going for RM879 with the wireless charging case. Want a better deal? During Lazada’s Mid-year sale, the 2nd gen AirPods are going for as low as RM579 with the normal case and RM799 for the wireless charging case version. — SoyaCincau