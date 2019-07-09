Will we see an integrated media player in Chrome’s address bar?

Google Chrome Canary has a multimedia player accessible from its address bar which allows for management of all media content being played in the browser at once. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 — The latest version of Chrome Canary, an unstable version targeted at developers, integrates a surprising multimedia player next to the address bar which is accessible from any tab, as reported by specialised American media outlets.

Google’s Chrome Canary browser, used primarily by developers and advanced users, has new and often-experimental features.

The new multimedia player embedded to the right of the address bar, manages all multimedia content from different tabs at once.

This makes it easier to interrupt file playback without having to change tabs. It’s also practical for quickly stopping content that launches itself automatically without having to search for its source.

For the moment, the only functions available in the player are pause, restart, or skip to the next file. This little multimedia player works just as well with YouTube as with Spotify.

To activate the player, download Google Chrome Canary, go to “Chrome://flags” and activate the “Global Media Controls” option, then restart the browser.

This feature works equally well for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

However, it’s important to remember that not all the experimental features found in Canary eventually make it into the stable, wider-public version of Chrome. — AFP-Relaxnews