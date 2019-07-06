This week in video game trailers: ‘Sea of Solitude’ floats Billie Eilish launch trailer

'Sea of Solitude' released July 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, an adventurous journey of personal discovery. — Pic courtesy of EA Originals

NEW YORK, July 6 — Rebel Galaxy Outlaw gets a seven-minute excerpt full of space fights and chatty personalities, Borderlands 3 introduces desert planet Pandora via too-much robot CL4P-TP, Wattson brings some electrical sense to Season 2 of Apex Legends, and adorable Elli lands in Japan after international release elsewhere; Sea of Solitude, a game about loneliness, connection, and emotional challenges, launches to the tune of Billie Eilish track My Strange Addiction.

Sea of Solitude



Navigate a flooded city whose environments are linked to the main character’s inner life, travelling around by boat or boot and bringing color back to the world as they overcome various challenges. Out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Billie Eilish provides the trailer’s backing track; the official soundtrack, composed by BJ Cole collaborator Guy Jackson, is available from soundtracks.lnk.to/SeaOfSolitude.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw



Where its predecessor was a space trading game, with combat necessary to stave off bandits or law enforcement accordingly, this prequel sets up as a dogfighting shooter. One of two gameplay captures released this week (Frigate Hunting, 10min, youtu.be/y_vuy0PTHgQ) together showing how the Outlaw blend of chatty characters, first-person perspective and rock soundtrack is lining up. Overshot its initial January to March 2019 window on PlayStation 4, Switch and PC, but from the looks of things pretty close to completion.

Claptrap Borderlands 3 Pandora



Recalling the loud, cheeky robot’s introductory videos for the first two Borderlands games, monowheeled robot CL4P-TP explores the first world of Borderlands 3, Pandora, helped by actor, stuntman, and general assistant Steve, who wrings a new emotional range out of his catchphrase, “heyyo.” Stage magicians Penn & Teller cameo on a billboard teasing enemy duo Pain & Terror.

Apex Legends: Meet Wattson



A character trailer for the second character added to Apex Legends and part of its Season 2 Battle Pass, which has been beefed up since the game’s first, more exploratory equivalent and has a trailer of its own at youtu.be/dW6tGA3OUXA.

Elli



A second chance to look at this charming Nintendo Switch adventure before a Japanese release on July 11; already available in North American and European regions. — AFP-Relaxnews