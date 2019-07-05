TNB proposes high-speed broadband in Perak

K Perak will be the first state to introduce the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan. — Picture via SoyaCincau UALA LUMPUR, July 5 — After conducting a fibre broadband pilot project in Jasin, Melaka, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) appears to be heading to Perak as its next stop. According to The Star, the Perak state government has received a proposal from TNB and they will finalise its next course of action in two weeks.

According to Perak state exco, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim, Perak will be the first state to introduce the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP). The NFCP is a government initiative to ensure rural communities across Malaysia can enjoy high-speed broadband which can help spur economic growth.

In Jasin, TNB had covered 1,100 homes with fibre broadband connectivity which can deliver speeds of up to 1Gbps. Instead of laying cables underground, TNB’s pilot project utilises existing electric poles to provide fibre connectivity at Felda settlements.

The pilot project also served as a platform to test the concept of Open Access and Jasin residents were able to subscribe to plans from various broadband providers such as Astro, Celcom, Digi, Maxis and City Broadband. — SoyaCincau