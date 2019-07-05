Canon to launch compact wireless camera via crowdfunding platform

A first image of the Canon Ivy Rec, a wireless camera soon available on Indiegogo. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 5 — In a first, Canon is preparing to launch a new camera exclusively on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform. Called Ivy Rec, the miniature wireless camera is waterproof and shock-resistant.

For the moment, Canon has only specified that this wireless (Bluetooth) camera will have a 13.0 megapixel CMOS sensor and be able to capture Full HD (1080p) videos in 60 images a second.

Ivy Rec can be easily clipped to clothing, a backpack, or even a cat's collar. It is designed to keep smartphones out of harm's way during any filming that may be perilous for them. An app (CanonMini Cam) will enable live viewing on smartphones and also share and transfer footage to other programs.

The project is somewhat surprising given that, on paper at least, this camera doesn't appear to offer anything truly innovative and even appears modest compared to a GoPro or other sport camera able to film in 360°.

For the moment, the Ivy Rec's page doesn't reveal the project launch date or its price. — AFP-Relaxnews