LG reveals the G8S with touchless commands

The LG G8S should be arriving in Europe during Summer 2019. — AFP pic

SEOUL, July 3 — South Korean manufacturer LG has released an alternative to its high-end G8 smartphone in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The LG G8S, whose price tag has not yet been announced but which is aimed at customers desiring “a more bespoke experience,” is expected this summer.

The major differences between the LG G8S and the G8 are the size of the screen — with the G8S measuring 6.2 inches up from 6.1 inches — and the number of photo sensors on the back (3, rather than 2). For the rest, it runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 6 Go of RAM, and will come paired with 128 Go of storage. The phone is also been made water- and dust-resistant (IP 68).

The LG G8S’s Z camera, launching with the phone, integrates “Flight Time” (ToF) technology, which offers the possibility of interacting with the phone via a particular set of gestures. Dubbed “Air Motion,” this touchless interface allows users to undertake many actions without having to touch the screen. The idea is to be able to answer a call, take a photo, or adjust playback volume on a favorite playlist with a simple movement. — AFP-Relaxnews