Celcom offers the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone from as low as RM499

You can get the Nubia Red Magic 3 from Celcom from as low as RM499 on contract. — Picture by Celcom via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Nubia Red Magic 3 is probably one of the most interesting gaming smartphones we’ve seen this year. It even comes with a built-in cooling fan that’s perfect for hardcore gamers. If you don’t want to fork out RM2,199 outright, you can get the device from Celcom from as low as RM499 on contract.

Below is the Red Magic 3 bundled pricing on Celcom’s postpaid plans with a 24-month contract duration:

Gold Plus 40GB (RM98) — RM1,198

Gold Supreme 50GB (RM128) — RM1,038

Platinum 60GB (RM148) — RM898

Platinum Plus 100GB (RM188) — RM499

Xpax 60 10GB (RM60) — RM1,358

Do note that during registration, there’s an advance payment that ranges between from RM150 — RM1,000 depending on the plan you choose. This amount will be rebated back to your first month bill and it will offset your future usage.

The device that Celcom is offering is the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. If you need better hardware, there’s the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that you can buy outright that’s priced at RM2,799.

To refresh your memory, the Red Magic 3 features a 6.65″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen that boasts a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor and it features capactivie shoulder trigger buttons on the sides. It also gets front facing stereo speakers as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although it gets a single 48MP f/1.7 rear camera, the device is capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps according to its spec sheet. Powering the Red Magic 3 is a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging via USB-C.

For more, you can check out Celcom’s Red Magic 3 listing on their online store. — SoyaCincau