Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is happening on August 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is happening next month on the 7th August 2019 in New York. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — This is it folks. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is happening next month on the 7th August 2019 in New York. This is Samsung’s new flagship smartphone that comes with a productivity S Pen stylus.

In the teaser above, you can see an S Pen drawing a perfect circle which then transform into a single camera. This is a hint of its new single punch-hole selfie shooter that’s mounted in the middle.

On the announcement page, it says: “On August 7, Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices designed to take the Galaxy ecosystem’s connectivity to the next level”. For this year, Samsung is expected to release two models with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. Since there’s a mention of an ecosystem, it is likely that Samsung will unveil more connected devices which may include new wearables such as a smartwatch.

As usual, the event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website as well as their YouTube channel on 8th August at 4am Malaysian Time. Since Malaysia is a key market, you can expect Malaysia to be one of the first countries to get it. Last year, Samsung Malaysia had started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 9 almost immediately after the event and we expect the new Note to hit Malaysia as early as the end of next month. You can register your interest with Samsung Malaysia here. — SoyaCincau