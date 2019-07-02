'Pigeon Simulator' takes flight in first trailer, 'Skatebird' glides past stretch goals (VIDEO)

'Pigeon Simulator' reveals a few key details in its first trailer. — Image courtesy of Bossa Studios/YouTube LLC via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 — A studio best known for taking realism to ridiculous extremes is back with a trailer for birds-in-the-city riff Pigeon Simulator.

Bossa Studios found fame with the intentionally unwieldy Surgeon Simulator (2013), following it up with floppy adventure I Am Bread (2014).

While skybound MMO Worlds Adrift is being cut loose and Decksplash didn't make it past a public prototyping phase, Pigeon Simulator is gaining momentum with a debut trailer.

Comedy animal simulators are well associated with Coffee Stain Studio's outlandish 2014 smash Goat Simulator, which to an extent defines expectations for the sort of hi-jinks available in Pigeon Simulator.

A first video shows pigeons flying in a small flock — with variable success — through a city business district, before individually harassing suited pedestrians with airborne skateboards, targeted bird droppings, and smashed-up bus shelters.

The montage closes with a gang of four pigeons, each of their heads poking through a separate slice of bread, walking away from a vehicular explosion.

It's being directed by Kevin Suckert, who developed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds spoof Last Man Sitting, a battle royale set in an office and featuring white-collar workers unable to leave their wheeled office chairs.

Bossa anticipates more Pigeon Simulator news soon.

Elsewhere, another bird-themed venture is soaring with confidence.

Skatebird, whose crowdfunding campaign launched June 11, has surpassed US$50,000 (RM206,517) raised of an initial US$20,000 target on Kickstarter.

With a week to go, and advance copies of the game listed at US$15, Skatebird backers have together funded not only the game's completion, but also a series of unlockable side stories about bird skating and scene magazine Thrusher, a bonus bird heaven level, an enhanced bird creation mode, and a bird-petting feature.

Video game developer Megan Fox, previously of Lego Universe, cat detective lark Hot Tin Roof and kitty-saving rush Jones on Fire, has a list of extra, secret stretch goals going up to the US$100K mark and lasting until the campaign's close on July 8.

A free demo remains available from megalomanium.itch.io/skatebird-demo until the campaign finishes.

Bossa's Pigeon Simulator also joins Untitled Goose Game, a stealth annoyance adventure coming from Australian outfit House House, as an upcoming bird-related jaunt.

Untitled Goose Game has been announced for a 2019 launch on Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC, and is being published by Panic Inc, the productivity software company that got into gaming by publishing nature park adventure game Firewatch and creating 2020's handheld micro console project, the Playdate. — AFP-Relaxnews