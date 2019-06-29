Asus Malaysia makes a splash with latest gaming laptops

Asus released a range of powerful notebooks and peripherals to appeal to gamers. — Picture courtesy of Asus Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Asus Malaysia unveiled its latest gaming offerings including an interesting desktop replacement as well as the best souped up gaming machines.

The ROG Mothership GZ700GX is an interesting proposition 0 instead of the usual gigantic laptop, it features a standing display and a separate keyboard.

Then there's the new Glacier Blue colour options for the recently introduced ROG Zephyrus S GX502 and ROG Strix G G53 laptops.

For desktop afficionados, there's the ROG Huracan G21 desktop that offers power within a 13-litre chasis.

The ROG Mothership GZ700GX has a sleek 29.9mm-thick chassis that offers improved airflow due to the upright position. Then there's the 17.3-inch FHD panel with a 3ms response, plenty fast for your fragging needs. As for performance it comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphic card.

What's the big deal about adding a new colour scheme for the Zephyrus S GX502 and Strix G

G531? Because sometimes, maybe you want to game on something that isn't black? With a silver sheen and bold, blue tones, the new Glacier Blue options are certainly striking.

As for the Huracan G21 it offers sweet specs: Intel Core i9, support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, 8GB graphics. There's also four 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDS alongside a 2TB HDD.

Pricing-wise, the Mothership has a motherlode of a price: it starts from RM26,999. For the new Glacier Blue laptops, a Strix G starts at RM3,899.00 while the Zephyrus S is RM8,899.00. Pricing for the Huracan G21 will depend on configuration, but starts from RM6,299.