Vivo debuts AR glasses in Shanghai

Vivo announced a pair of AR glasses at the 2019 MWC Shanghai. — Picture courtesy of Vivo

SHANGHAI, June 27 — Yesterday, at Shanghai’s Mobile World Congress, Vivo unveiled its first set of augmented reality glasses: the AR Glass.

To kick off the first day of the 2019 Shanghai Mobile World Congress, Vivo unveiled a prototype of its first augmented reality glasses, AR Glass, which have been designed to complement the Chinese tech brand’s currently unnamed 5G smartphone.

Like several AR glasses on the market right now, the lightweight pair will fool no one into thinking you’re wearing a typical pair of specs. Two cameras are clearly visible through the transparent display. Plus, a cable comes out of one arm that connects AR Glass with the upcoming Vivo handset.

According to the company, the glasses can be used for gaming, professional work, movie watching, and facial and object recognition.

Though Vivo has revealed no information about the launch of a production version of the AR Glass, the 5G smartphone which it will be compatible with is expected to be released during the third quarter of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews