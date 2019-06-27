Acer releases RM15,999 convertible laptop along with other updates

The multi-mode Predator Triton 900 was revealed at the launch, and will come with a 17.3″ FHD IPS display with 144Hz. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Acer recently announced some interesting updates to its gamer-centric Predator series along with a host of other new developments for their desktop PCs, gaming monitors, and more.

For customers, there are some worthwhile launch deals that might be worth looking at, although this is limited to purchases made at the launch between the 26th — 30th of June at Sunway Pyramid.

New Predator laptops

The multi-mode Predator Triton 900 was revealed at the launch, and will come with a 17.3″ FHD IPS display with 144Hz.

Following the trend of other major PC brands, Acer’s CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge allows the Triton 900 to be used in 4 modes: display mode, ezel mode, stand mode, as well as the traditional laptop form.

The Triton is powered by a 9th Gen Core i7 processor with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 and 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM.

In line with its targeted gaming audience, the laptop also comes with a per-key mechanical keyboard, with the large size of the laptop also allowing for a dedicated trackpad besides the keyboard.

You can purchase the Predator Triton 900 from authorised dealers for RM15,999, along with a 2-year local on-site + accidental damage/theft warranty.

However, if you’re thinking of purchasing one at the launch event, you’ll also get a free ED242QR 24″ gaming monitor as well as a predator gaming chair as part of your purchase.

The Triton is powered by a 9th Gen Core i7 processor with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 and 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. — SoyaCincau pic

You can also pick up the more affordable Helios 300 (RM5,399/RM6,199) that utilises the same 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (optional), with the lower-end NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 along with it. Purchasing this model at the launch (either i5/i7) will also net you the VG24OY 24″ gaming monitor for free.

For the i7 version, you’ll receive Edifier speakers as a special reward, while the i5 version comes with a choice of either Office 365, Acer’s Galea 500 headset, or the gaming mouse, Cestus 300.

Similar to the Triton, both variants will have a 15.6″ IPS FHD Display with 144Hz as well.

Lastly, Acer announced a new Nitro 7 and updated the Nitro 5; the Acer Nitro 7 with a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz display goes for RM4,899, while Acer Nitro 5’s 15.6-inch variant starts from RM3,499 and the 17.3-inch with 144Hz display variant is at RM4,899. — SoyaCincau