Osmo launches iPad learning kit for three-year-olds (VIDEO)

Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad is available on Amazon for US$79.99. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 26 ― On Monday, Osmo announced the Little Genius Starter Kit, a learning system that is powered by iPads and designed for preschoolers.

This week the company behind the educational iPad kits and software that introduce kids to coding, new words, and geographical landmarks launched its latest product, a learning tool that has been designed for kids aged three to five.

Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit has the brand's youngest target audience to date. Using classic methods, this tool helps preschoolers develop their fine motor, problem solving, vocabulary, phonics, and creativity skills.

The kit gives owners access to four free apps ― ABCs, costumes, stories, and squiggle magic ― and comes with complementary equipment for the four games: 19 cardboard costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks and rings for letter formation, a silicone mat, and an iPad base.

The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit is available on Amazon for US$79.99 (RM330.24). ― AFP-Relaxnews