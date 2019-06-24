Xiaomi to introduce new flagship for youths, no new Mi Max and Mi Note this year

According to Xiaomi CEO and Co-Founder, Lei Jun, Xiaomi branded devices are all about technology, premium experiences and they are mainly focused on the retail market. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Xiaomi appears to have different plans for its big screen phablet in 2019. If you’re looking for a replacement for the Mi Max 3 and the Mi Note 3, it looks like you’ll have to look for something else.

For 2019, Xiaomi has made some major changes in its smartphone lineup which include spinning off Redmi as a standalone brand. For the first time, Redmi has a flagship-class device with the K20 Pro and even the mid-range Redmi Note 7 feels more premium than its predecessor.

According to Xiaomi CEO and Co-Founder, Lei Jun, Xiaomi branded devices are all about technology, premium experiences and they are mainly focused on the retail market. Meanwhile, the Redmi brand is all about providing high-quality and value for money devices, with greater emphasis on the e-commerce market.

For Xiaomi, their lineup includes the Mi 9/Mi 9 SE, Mi MIX and a new CC series. Lei Jun also added that there are no plans to release new Mi Max and Mi Note devices this year. For the Redmi brand, it currently covers six models, namely, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

Xiaomi CC: Flagship for youths

In case you’re wondering, CC is a new youth-centric series which is led by a team of artists and fine arts professionals. According to Lei Jun, he wants to redefine the smartphone trend with the ideas of young people. The devices will not only be colourful but they are creative as well.

In short, the CC is positioned as Xiaomi’s flagship for young people and it will feature a new “Xiaomi x Meitu AI Aesthetic Lab” to improve its camera and beautification capabilities. In a way, it sounds a lot like Oppo’s latest Reno series.

It is speculated that CC will be announced with two models — the CC9 and CC9e. The CC9 is said to come with a motorised flip-up camera which is similar to the Asus ZenFone 6. Meanwhile, the CC9e looks like a Xiaomi Mi 9 but it runs on a Snapdragon 712 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. We expect Xiaomi to reveal more details in the weeks to come. — SoyaCincau