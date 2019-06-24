Pokemon GO-style Harry Potter game is now live in Malaysia (VIDEO)

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was given a limited release earlier this week, but in an official post, game developers Niantic has announced that the game is rolling out globally — and that includes Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The much-awaited augmented reality mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, is now available in Malaysia.

The game was given a limited release earlier this week, but in an official post, game developers Niantic has announced that the game is rolling out globally — and that includes Malaysia.

If you haven’t heard of the game, it will work in a similar way to cult favourite, Pokemon GO; think of wands and magic instead of potions and Pokemon. Remember, Niantic were the developers for the Pokemon mobile favourite as well.

Niantic CEO, John Hanke, explained to TechCrunch that the decision to move forward with the Harry Potter AR game has been in the works for awhile:

“Pokémon was one that came up early, so we jumped on that — but the other one that was always there from the beginning, of the projects we wanted to do, was Harry Potter. I mean, it’s universally beloved. My kids love the books and movies, so it’s something I always wanted to do.”

You can download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on the Google Play Store or the App Store. I’ve confirmed that the game is available on our local Play Store, and am downloading the game for a test run at the time of writing.

Also, here's the official site of the game so that you can stay up to date on latest developments.