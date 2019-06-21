You can now get the official Xiaomi Mi Band 4 directly from China

The Mi Band 4, which comes with a variety of upgrades including a larger OLED display, has been eagerly-awaited by Malaysians after its official China announcement on June 11. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― If you’ve been awaiting the Malaysian official release of the Mi Band 4 and other Xiaomi products that haven’t been released in local Mi Stores, you aren’t alone. Given that the only other method to purchase these products is to buy AP sets from non-official distributors/resellers, there’s always been an element of risk to it.

However, there’s an alternative of sorts. Shopee has announced that Xiaomi products can now be purchased and shipped directly from China through the Xiaomi Global Store on Shopee. This is not to be confused with the Mi Official Store, Xiaomi’s official distributorship in Malaysia.

According to Shopee, the Xiaomi Global Store is a Xiaomi affiliated cross-border store that guarantees original products that are covered by a local after-sales warranty.

The Mi Band 4 is available today

The Mi Band 4, which comes with a variety of upgrades including a larger OLED display, has been eagerly-awaited by Malaysians after its official China announcement on June 11.

However, the fitness tracker has yet to make its way to our shores officially. Instead, you can purchase the Mi Band 4 on the Xiaomi Global Store—it’s available for RM149, but the page also promises a “shocking sale” at 10pm tonight (RM1?9). Shopee Men’s Sale is going on until the June 23, so you can also use a voucher to get RM5 off your purchase with no minimum spend.

More deals

You can also opt to purchase the newly-launched global Mi 9T (6GB/128GB) from the June 27 onwards for RM1,399, with a free gift of Redmi AirDots (not available on the page for now). However, it’s worth noting that the Mi 9T will also be available in Mi Stores on June 29, or on Xiaomi’s flagship store on Lazada on the June 25 — at the same price of RM1,399.

Followers of the Xiaomi Global Store on Shopee will also get a Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with purchases of the Mi 9T. If your Mobile & Gadgets purchases amount to more than RM1,000, you’ll get a cashback of RM30 with the promo code: JUNMOBILE30.

Lastly (unfortunately), head over to the Xiaomi Global page on June 24 for a chance to get a Mi 9T for RM1; under Guaranteed Prizes “One or Not”? If you don’t win, your RM1 will be returned to you. ― SoyaCincau