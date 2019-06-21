Vivo teases tech that can charge your phone to 100pc in 13 minutes

Vivo's future smartphones could charge faster than any other on the market. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, June 21 ― Yesterday, a Vivo product manager published a video to Weibo showing off a new technology that can charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 100 per cent in just 13 minutes.

A Vivo product manager, known on the Chinese social media platform Weibo as Golan V, has published a video teasing a new technology developed by the company that can charge a 4,000 mAh smartphone in 13 minutes.

No further details were revealed about the Super FlashCharge 120W technology, but if it makes it into a commercial product soon, such a solution would be the fastest on the market, tripling the charging speed of the fastest Vivo tech currently available.

In the same amount of time that Oppo's Super VOOC Flash Charge ― the fastest tech presently available ― can fill a 3,400mAh battery, Vivo's Super FlashCharge 120W tech could have charged three 4,000 mAh handsets. Huawei's Super Charge 2.0 system can charge a phone to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, and Samsung's Fast Charging equipment can only recharge designated devices to 50 per cent in the same amount of time.

Within his responses to comments made about the video, Golan V stated that more details about the technology will be revealed during Mobile World Congress Shanghai which will kick off next week on June 26. ― AFP-Relaxnews