Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Tech/Gadgets

Batteries in older generation MacBooks may be prone to overheating, Apple issues recall

Published 38 minutes ago on 21 June 2019

BY AMIN ASHAARI

According to statement, Apple is issuing a recall for older generation 15-inch MacBooks as some have batteries that are prone to overheating. ― Picture via SoyaCincau
According to statement, Apple is issuing a recall for older generation 15-inch MacBooks as some have batteries that are prone to overheating. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Apple is issuing a recall for older generation 15-inch MacBooks as some have batteries that are prone to overheating and pose a safety risk, Apple said in a statement.

The affected MacBooks were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

If you own a MacBook that was sold during that period, Apple says you should stop using it until it has been inspected.

To check if your 15-inch MacBook is affected by the recall and to have your battery replaced free of charge, visit apple.com/sg/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall.

To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer’s serial number on the programme page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

Apple assures that the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks. ― SoyaCincau

Related Articles

In Tech/Gadgets