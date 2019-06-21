Batteries in older generation MacBooks may be prone to overheating, Apple issues recall

According to statement, Apple is issuing a recall for older generation 15-inch MacBooks as some have batteries that are prone to overheating. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Apple is issuing a recall for older generation 15-inch MacBooks as some have batteries that are prone to overheating and pose a safety risk, Apple said in a statement.

The affected MacBooks were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

If you own a MacBook that was sold during that period, Apple says you should stop using it until it has been inspected.

To check if your 15-inch MacBook is affected by the recall and to have your battery replaced free of charge, visit apple.com/sg/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall.

To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer’s serial number on the programme page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

Apple assures that the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks. ― SoyaCincau