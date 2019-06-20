'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' mobile game advances on June 21 (VIDEO)

'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is expanding its international availability with US and UK releases on June 21. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 ― The Harry Potter equivalent of Pokémon Go, a mobile game that has players finding virtual creatures and objects using real world locations, is to launch in the US and UK on June 21.

After two months on trial in New Zealand and almost as long in Australia, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is arriving on iOS and Android app stores in the US and UK from June 21, with a new live-action special effects trailer to support the wider release.

As the trailer indicates, Wizards Unite hopes to attract a slightly older audience than the family-friendly Pokémon Go.

The free-to-play game is made through a collaboration between the Pokémon Go studio Niantic and Warner Bros' San Francisco games studio.

An international roll-out is to follow. ― AFP-Relaxnews