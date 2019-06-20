'Fortnite' adds hide-and-seek mode Prop Hunt

The 'Fortnite' version of Prop Hunt is for up to 16 people. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 ― Fortnite Creative Mode now has its own version of popular hide'n'disguise mode Prop Hunt, in which members of one team transform themselves into innocuous items while the other team tries to find them.

It's hide and seek with video game guns and objects: Prop Hunt has found a legion of fans as a community-supported modification or an official mode in computer games Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2 and Garry's Mod, and now it's on the largest and most accessible stage yet: Fortnite.

So what is Prop Hunt? One team of unarmed players are disguised as inanimate objects ― environmental props ― and must hide throughout a game level.

The other team then hunts them, using weapons to strike at objects they think might be a player in disguise, typically incurring a penalty for incorrect guesses, and the improvisational format creating tense moments and unexpected surprises.

The Fortnite version adds to this with a number of oversized coins distributed around its contained Prop Hunt arena.

The prop team accumulate points by collecting coins, as waddling props, within a time limit.

However, each elimination by a hunter is worth two points instead of one, which encourages prop players to take risks and accidentally reveal themselves.

Fortnite Prop Hunt was previewed at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo last week, though at the time did not have a confirmed release date.

StrayKite made the Prop Hunt mode for free, though players can tip them in the game's virtual currency, V-Bucks, using the code “StrayKite” as a Creator Code for in-game store purchases; for every 10,000 V-Bucks spent, StrayKite receives US$5 (RM20.82), around a 5 per cent cut depending upon V-Bucks bundle rates. ― AFP-Relaxnews