Maxis offers the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom from RM105/month on Zerolution

Maxis customers can now get the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition for as low as RM105/month on its Zerolution instalment programme. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 ― The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition is now available in Malaysia. If you prefer to get it on contract, Maxis is offering the device from as low as RM105/month on its Zerolution instalment programme with zero upfront payment required.

The Oppo Reno 10X retails for RM3,399 and it comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage. On Maxis, the device is available with three plan options ― MaxisONE 128, 158 and 188 which are tied with 24-month contract.

Apart from Zerolution, you can also get it with a traditional contract. On the highest MaxisONE 188 plan, the Reno 10X Zoom is offered from as low as RM1,899. Do note that an advance payment is required and this amount will be rebated back to your bill.

At the time of writing, the device isn’t listed on Maxis’ website but you can get it at the Oppo Reno roadshow that’s taking place at Sunway Pyramid. ― SoyaCincau