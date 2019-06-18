Top Apple analyst says 5G-compatible iPhone will arrive in 2020

Two of the rumoured new iPhones will support 5G. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 18 — According to highly-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, three new iPhones will launch in the second half of 2020, two of which will support 5G.

Yesterday, MacRumors reported that Ming-Chi Kuo, a highly regarded and highly reliable analyst when it comes to Apple developments, has stated that Apple will launch three iPhones during the second half of 2020 with OLED displays measuring in at 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches.

According to Kuo, both the 5.4- and 6.7-inch models—successors of the XS lineup—will have 5G support whereas the 6.1-inch version—the alleged derivative of the XR—will support only LTE.

Despite rumors spreading about Apple developing their own processors, these upcoming models are expected to still be powered by Qualcomm chips. Kuo states that the company’s own version will likely be ready in 2022 or 2023, which would then reduce Apple’s dependence on the chip manufacturer.

This fall Apple is expected to launch the unofficially named iPhone 11; the models Kuo refers to in his report will be released during the fall of next year. — AFP-Relaxnews