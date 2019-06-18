'The Last of Us Part II': February 2020 rumour gathers momentum (VIDEO)

‘The Last of Us Part II’ is rumoured to be released in early 2020. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 ― A second indication that prestige PlayStation 4 game The Last of Us Part II will release early 2020 emerged when one of the game's actors appeared to say it would be out in February before being cut off by a public relations officer.

After a video game reporter suggested that The Last of Us Part II would release in early 2020, the game's lead motion capture and voice actress, Ashley Johnson, appears to have confirmed the theory.

Speaking to Brian W. Foster, her fiancé and Critical Role producer, Johnson was asked when The Last of Us Part II was due to release.

“I think it's coming out ffeh...,” she began, before Foster started talking about how often she must be asked that question.

Conversation then moved to other aspects of The Last of Us Part II, leaving viewers to speculate whether Johnson was about to say “February,” “fairly soon,” or something else.

The Ashley Johnson interview was published on June 2 but its apparent Last of Us release date hint was not more widely circulated until PSU, among other outlets, picked up on it towards the end of last week and over the weekend.

The date ties in with a late May report from Kotaku that reported that the game would release in “early 2020, likely February.”

That came to light after another high-profile PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding, was announced for release in November 2019, earlier than widely expected.

Johnson won a Bafta award for her role as supporting character Ellie in The Last of Us, who became lead character in The Last of Us: Left Behind ahead of The Last of Us Part II.

The original PlayStation 3 game debuted in 2013 and was an immediate commercial success, in addition to becoming one of the highest rated games of all time, subsequently collecting multiple awards including prestige accolades from the DICE Awards, Game Developers Choice Awards, and Annie Awards.

It was remastered for PlayStation 4 in 2014 and became one of the console's best sellers. ― AFP-Relaxnews