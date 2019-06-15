Apple could launch up to seven new laptops later this year

Apple could launch up to seven new MacBooks this year. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 — This week MacRumors spotted that Apple recently registered seven unreleased Mac notebooks in the EEC database, suggesting that refreshed MacBooks and MacBook Airs are on the way.

On the heels of the release of refreshed MacBooks Pros in May, MacRumors reported on Thursday that Apple registered seven unknown devices with the Eurasian Economic Commission that are likely updated MacBooks and MacBook Airs.

Within the database, the products are merely referred to as A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251; however, all are described as “'portable' computers.”

The last time the 12-inch MacBook was refreshed was in June two years ago, so it's likely that one of these models is an updated edition. On the other hand, the last refresh for the MacBook Air lineup was last October; therefore, it's less likely that the Airs made the list.

Earlier this year, rumors began spreading that Apple is planning to launch a redesigned MacBook Pro with a display measuring between 16- and 16.5-inches. Considering that the company just unveiled refreshed Pros last month, new versions may not make the cut this year.

In any case, new models are expected to be announced, but we'll likely have to wait until October to find out which ones. ― AFP-Relaxnews