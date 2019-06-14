You can now get new smartphones on MaxisONE Share supplementary lines

The Zerolution device instalment programme is now available to all MaxisONE Share Line users and Maxis says this is the first for a family postpaid plan in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Maxis via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — When it comes to new smartphones on contract, the bundled device offers are normally limited to principal postpaid accounts only.

Now Maxis wants to make it easier for the entire family to enjoy the latest smartphones as you can now purchase new devices for every supplementary line.

The Zerolution device instalment programme is now available to all MaxisONE Share Line users and Maxis says this is the first for a family postpaid plan in Malaysia.

On the highest MaxisONE Plan 188 postpaid plan, customers are eligible to sign up for four share lines, and this means you can purchase up to 5 smartphones on contract under a single account.

The MaxisONE Share line costs RM48/month per line and it was recently upgraded with 20GB of data.

It consists of 10GB that can be shared with the family’s DataPool and another 10GB all-day data which is allocated only for the supplementary user. The Share Line also comes with unlimited calls and data.

If you want unlimited data for all lines, you can step up to the MaxisONE Prime, which is essentially a mobile postpaid + home fibre broadband bundle.

Maxis offers a variety of devices for MaxisONE Share subscribers which include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Black Shark, Vivo and Xiaomi. The iPhone XS 64GB is going for RM208/month while the Galaxy S10+ 128GB is going for RM132/month.

The device instalment amount is definitely higher than a typical MaxisONE 98 plan Zerolution bundle, but the total monthly cost is lower since the subscription fee for each line is just RM48/month.

With Zerolution, there’s no upfront payment and all you’ll need to pay is the monthly device instalment and subscription fee for a period of 24 months.

You can check out the full list of available devices for MaxisONE Share subscribers here. — SoyaCincau