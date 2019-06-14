What really happened with Instagram this morning?

According to Downdetector.com, users began reporting the outage at around 5.30am — Instagram’s outage lasted approximately 1 hour. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Instagram went out of service early this morning, with users complaining that the mobile app would not refresh, while loading up the website on a browser resulted in a “Sorry, something went wrong” message along with Facebook’s logo instead of an Instagram logo.

This is the third such incident this year for Instagram.

According to Downdetector.com, users began reporting the outage at around 5.30am — Instagram’s outage lasted approximately 1 hour.

According to the live outage map provided by the same site, the issue was pretty global; including North America, South America, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.

At around 6.40am, a total of 56,999 reports were lodged, although the actual number of people affected would obviously be a lot higher than that.

However, as far as we can tell, the outage looks to be sporadic affecting some while others reported that their Instagram was working fine.

Instagram’s official Twitter account responded to the outage shortly later;

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019

At around 8:00 am this morning, Instagram put out another Tweet that its services were fully serviced and up-and-running.

We are now fully recovered and apologize for the disruption! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PfALWABRKA — Instagram (@instagram) June 14, 2019

Instagram’s failings may spur a ton of memes and casual complaints, but the effect of such outages can be felt by some more than others.

Professionals that work in social media, influencers, and businesses that rely on an online business model could potentially see their livelihoods affected.

So how did Instagram respond to all the complaints? According to an official spokesperson,

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We are now fully recovered and apologise for the inconvenience.” — SoyaCincau